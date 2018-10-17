Are Celtics More Talented Than Warriors? Charles Barkley Believes So

Can anything stop the Bay Area dynasty?

The Golden State Warriors have won three championships in the last four years, including back-to-back titles. They’re absolutely stacked. But Charles Barkley believes the Boston Celtics actually have more talent than the Warriors entering the 2018-19 NBA season.

Barkley isn’t the only analyst high on the Celtics this season. Several others, including Tracy McGrady and Colin Cowherd, believe Boston will dethrone Golden State and win the NBA Finals. It’s hard to imagine any team actually boasting more talent than the Warriors, though, especially once DeMarcus Cousins joins a starting lineup featuring Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

So, what do you think? Is the Celtics’ roster — stacked with the likes of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, among others — actually better than the Warriors’ roster?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images