Bruins Notes: David Pastrnak Continues Red-Hot Start To Season Vs. Red Wings

In case you didn’t know, David Pastrnak is really good at scoring.

The Bruins winger netted a hat trick in Boston’s 8-2 steamrolling of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. Pastrnak now has seven (!) goals on the season and earned second-career hat trick.

Aside from the hatty, the 22-year-old reached a milestone with his second goal of the contest. In his 259th NHL game, Pastrnak became the third-fastest Bruins player to reach 100-career goals behind Dit Clapper (247) and Barry Pederson (187).

“I’m glad that I get to be a part of this,” Pastrnak said, as seen on NESN’s Bruins postgame coverage. “And (I’m) enjoying every moment of playing here.”

Pastrnak also has had great success against the Red Wings over his career, tallying 16 points.

David Pastrnak against the Detroit Red Wings: 12 Games – 8 Goals, 8 Assists. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 13, 2018

Pastrnak continues to be an integral part of the Bruins’ dominant top line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Over the last four games, the trio has 30 combined points, including an 11-point game against the Buffalo Sabres. Marchand has nine assists to go with Bergeron’s five goals.

“They’re doing a terrific job and that’s what we expect from that every night and that’s what we’re getting,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Red Wings game:

— David Krejci’s assist on Jake DeBrusk’s second goal in the third period gave the veteran center the 400th point of his career. He’s the 25th player in Bruins history to reach that number.

After a slow start to the season for Boston’s second line, they’ve certainly picked up the pace over the last few games.

“We just wanted to see them pick up their game, play to our standard,” Cassidy said. “And I think (Krejci’s) responded well. … Putting pucks to areas for him is probably gonna be the new way to play without taking him out of his ability to make plays. And we saw lots of that tonight.”

— Four Bruins players scored their first goal of the season Saturday. DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy, Anders Bjork and Sean Kuraly all lit the lamp in the game.

— Boston begins a four-game road trip starting with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, and Cassidy hopes the momentum from the homestand can carry over into its next stretch of games.

“We took care of business at home this week. Something we’ve done well in this building,” he said. “Now it’s time to take this show on the road.”

— The Bruins have not lost since their Opening Night shutout loss to the Washington Capitals. Since then, they’ve outscored their opponents 22-6.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images