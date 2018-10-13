Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 1 Online

The 2018 American League Champion Series has arrived.

The Boston Red Sox, who owned Major League Baseball’s best record this regular season with 108 wins, will square off against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, with a trip to the Fall Classic on the line.

It will be quite the pitching matchup in Saturday night’s Game 1 at Fenway Park. Chris Sale is set to get the ball for Boston, while Houston will counter with Justin Verlander.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox-Astros ALCS Game 1 online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 13 at 8:09 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports