Bruins Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

The NHL is back, and the Washington Capitals are ready for one more Stanley Cup celebration.

The defending champion Capitals will raise their Stanley Cup banner to the rafters at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night, and then they’ll host the Boston Bruins in the first game of the 2018-19 season.

The Capitals have dominated this matchup of late, but the Bruins are eager to turn the tide and send an early message to the Eastern Conference.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Capitals online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images