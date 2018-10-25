Celtics Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics are going on the road after a bad loss at TD Garden to the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Boston’s first game of the road trip is Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC has struggled even more than Boston to start the 2018-19 season. The Thunder are 0-3, including a bad loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The Celtics won a thrilling game in OKC last season, and they’ll try to duplicate that feat Thursday night.

Here’s how and when to watch Celtics vs. Thunder.

When: Thursday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

