Dolphins Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

After a horrendous start to the season, the Houston Texans now sit atop the AFC South division thanks to a four-game win streak.

The Texans will put that winning run on the line at home Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are 4-3 but have lost three of their last four games following a 3-0 start to the season. A win against a division leader could be the confidence booster Miami needs to fuel a playoff push.

Here’s how and when to watch Dolphins vs. Texans:

Start Time: Thursday, Oct. 25, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images