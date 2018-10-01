Colin Cowherd Dumps All Over Dolphins After Blowout Loss To Patriots

Colin Cowherd’s suspicions were confirmed Sunday: The Miami Dolphins aren’t ready for success.

The Dolphins rolled into Gillette Stadium with an undefeated record and a two-game lead over the New England Patriots, who had suffered back-to-back losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. But rather than prove themselves as legitimate AFC contenders, the ‘Fins looked like fish out of water as the Pats cruised to a 38-7 win.

Cowherd wasted little time Monday in dumping all over the Dolphins, who he ranked No. 10 in last week’s “Herd Hierarchy” while leaving out the Patriots. The FS1 host said he was hesitant to rank Miami so highly in his NFL power rankings but did so to appease his colleagues — something he now regrets.

"New England was vulnerable this weekend. They were a wounded bird… Miami could've gone up 3.5 games on New England. They didn't just lose, they weren't ready to play!" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/4AKDU0oGdV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 1, 2018

The Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night and welcome back wide receiver Julian Edelman, who’s returning from a four-game suspension. The Dolphins, meanwhile, will face the Cincinnati Bengals in another difficult road matchup that could tell us more about Miami’s true potential.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images