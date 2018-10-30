Colin Cowherd Has Patriots Near Top Of His NFL Power Rankings After Week 8

After a 1-2 start to the season, the New England Patriots have rattled off five straight wins, most recently beating the Buffalo Bills on Monday night to conclude Week 8.

The Pats long have been one of the NFL’s best, and it appears they’ve put their sluggish start behind them and have found their form in 2018.

But are they the best team in league right now? According to Colin Cowherd, not quite. However, the team they trail may come as a shock.

During the season, Cowherd does a top 10 power ranking each Tuesday on his FOX Sports 1 talk show “The Herd.” Entering Week 9, he has the Pats sitting at No. 2, trailing the New Orleans Saints, not the Los Angeles Rams.

1. Saints

2. Patriots

3. Rams

4. Chiefs

5. Chargers@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 9 pic.twitter.com/cTRL8yAq9L — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 30, 2018

New England ranking second is about right (though they could be lower), but it’s hard to argue that there’s any team in the NFL better than the Rams. They’re the only remaining undefeated team and are sound in nearly every facet of the game. The Saints, meanwhile, are 6-1 and have won each game since falling in Week 1.

Fortunately, we’ll have a way to settle this pretty soon. The Saints and Rams will meet Sunday in a Week 9 clash of powerhouses.

