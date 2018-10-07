Conor McGregor Tweets Simple Message To Khabib After UFC 229 Mayhem

Well, that escalated quickly.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas to secure the UFC lightweight belt, but that hardly was the biggest storyline of the night. Moments after the fight ended, Khabib jumped the octagon and went into the T-Mobile Arena stands to attack Dillon Danis, McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach.

It was a chaotic scene that could have serious legal ramifications. So, what was McGregor’s take on the madness? The Irish UFC star didn’t address the media after the fight, opting instead to tweet out this message in the wee hours of Sunday morning:

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 2018

That rematch likely wouldn’t happen anytime soon. Khabib has other items on his agenda — like a potential showdown with Tony Ferguson — while McGregor will have to go back to the drawing board after his second career UFC loss.

Given the drama that unfolded Saturday, McGregor-Khabib 2 likely would produce a massive windfall for UFC. Whether the two can play nice to even set up a rematch remains to be seen, however.

