Liverpool Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Will Liverpool or Manchester City make the most of the opportunity to announce themselves as Premier League title favorites?

The Reds and the Citizens will face off Sunday at Anfield in pivotal Round 8 game. Manchester City currently tops the Premier League standings with 19 points, but second-place Liverpool has earned just as many points and only trails its rival by a six-goal differential.

Manchester City hasn’t beaten Liverpool at Anfield in their last 17 meetings in all competitions, dating back to May 2003.

Whether that trend continues might depend on the availability of several players racing to return from injury. Manchester City midfielder said Friday star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, whom a knee injury has sidelined for the last seven weeks, has returned to full practice and will be assessed prior to the game. Liverpool’s Naby Keita and Adam Lallana might be available, having overcome short- and medium-term injuries, respectively.

Here’s how and when to watch Liverpool vs. Manchsester City online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

