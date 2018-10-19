Dodgers Vs. Brewers Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 6 Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from representing the National League in the World Series for a second consecutive season.

After dropping Game 1 of the NL Championship Series to the Brewers, the Dodgers claimed victory in three of the next four contests, putting them in position to put the finishing touches on Milwaukee in Friday night’s Game 6 at Miller Park.

L.A. will send Hyun-jin Ryu to the mound in hopes of punching a ticket to the Fall Classic, while the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 6 online:

When: Friday, Oct. 19 at 8:39 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports