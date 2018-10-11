How Alex Cora Is Motivating Mookie Betts Ahead Of Red Sox-Astros ALCS

Mookie Betts had a rough postseason last year, and Alex Cora is making sure his star outfielder knows it.

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated by the Houston Astros in four games during last season’s American League Division Series, with Betts going 5-for-16 with two doubles, but failing to record an RBI during the series.

The Red Sox dispatched of the New York Yankees in this year’s ALDS to set up a rematch with Houston in the American League Championship Series. Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach last year, is using Betts’ performance last postseason to motivate the 26-year-old.

“He’s been hearing the scouting report and how bad he was last year against Houston from his manager,” Cora said, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “So he’ll be ready.”

Betts hammered the Astros this season, going 7-for-11 with a .909 slugging percentage and a 1.642 OPS in three games.

“He had a great series against them here (this year),” Cora said. “He only chased one bad pitch out of the zone. … I think overall that was his best series of the season as far as staying with a game-plan and staying in the zone. And he’s looking forward to it like I am. He’s going to be fine.”

Houston will be a tough opponent for the Red Sox to overcome. The defending World Series champions look even better than last season, buoyed by aces Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, as well as a powerful offense led by Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images