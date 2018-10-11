Giants Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season kicks off Thursday night with an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Washington Redskins lead the division at 2-2, so the Eagles (2-2) and Giants (1-4) aren’t out of the race yet, which makes Thursday’s game even more important. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are 0-2 on the road, while the Giants are 0-2 at home. Something has to give at MetLife Stadium.

Here’s how and when to watch Saints versus Redskins:

Start Time: Thursday, Oct. 11, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images