Is Josh Gordon Bound For Breakout Game? Tom Brady’s Instagram Suggests So

It’s that time of the week, folks. The time the football world reads into Tom Brady’s Instagram posts.

It’s become almost routine at this point for the veteran quarterback to take to Instagram in the days leading up to a New England Patriots game. Saturday night proved no different, and Brady’s latest IG is begging for interpretation.

Brady posted a photo of Josh Gordon coupled with a simple caption: “Attack.”

One has to wonder, is this Brady’s way of calling for Gordon to become a bigger part of the Patriots offense? The talented wide receiver has collected modest stats in his first two games with New England, hauling in four catches for 82 yards with one touchdown on six total targets.

Sunday night’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium would be a prime setting for Gordon to have his breakout game with the Pats. The Chiefs have allowed an NFL-worst 1,715 passing yards through five weeks, and their defensive back depth currently is in shambles due to various injuries.

It undoubtedly was going to take time for Gordon to gel with Brady and Co., as the Patriots offense isn’t a breeze to get a grasp of by any means. But with two games under his belt and added time to prepare for the primetime showdown with Kansas City, Gordon could be in line for a big performance in Week 6.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports