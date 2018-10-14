Watch Kevin Youkilis Get Huge Ovation, Throw Perfect First Pitch Before ALCS Game 1

Fenway Park was buzzing well before Game 1 of the 2018 American League Championship Series got underway.

That was in large part due to Kevin Youkilis, who was tasked with throwing out the first pitch prior to the series opener between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Not only did the Fenway faithful shower the former Sox infielder with a patented “Youuuuuk!” chant, the three-time All-Star also answered the bell by throwing an absolute gem right across the heart of the plate.

Check out the scene in the video below:

It’s only fitting that Dustin Pedroia did the catching duties for Youkilis, as the two were integral pieces of the Red Sox’s 2007 World Series championship-winning ballclub.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports