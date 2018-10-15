New England Patriots

Marcus Cannon Injury: Patriots RT Leaves Game Vs. Chiefs With Head Injury

Sun, Oct 14, 2018 at 10:56PM

FOXBORO, Mass. — Marcus Cannon’s night was cut short Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots right tackle left the game against the Chiefs during the fourth quarter after going helmet to helmet with Kansas City’s Allen Bailey. He was replaced by LaAdrian Waddle after going to the locker room.

You can check out the play when Cannon and Bailey collided below:

The offensive tackle missed six games during the 2017 NFL season with an ankle injury before he was placed on injured reserve. Cannon also injured himself during the team’s second day of training camp this summer.

