Josh Gordon Dramatically Cutting Into Phillip Dorsett’s Snaps In Starting Role

FOXBORO, Mass. — It didn’t take long for Josh Gordon to find a starting role in the New England Patriots’ offense.

Gordon, four weeks into his New England tenure, started the Patriots’ Week 6 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and played 28 out of a possible 35 snaps in the first half.

Here are the snap counts for other Patriots offensive weapons, per Pro Football Focus:

TE Rob Gronkowski: 34

WR Julian Edelman 28

RB Sony Michel: 18

WR Chris Hogan: 17

FB James Develin: 16

RB James White: 10

TE Dwayne Allen: 7

WR Cordarrelle Patterson: 6

RB Kenjon Barner: 5

TE Jacob Hollister: 3

WR Phillip Dorsett: 3

Hogan played 91 percent of snaps through the first five weeks of the season. Dorsett was on the field for 77 percent of snaps through five games.

Gordon has almost entirely usurped Dorsett’s role, playing a different position, while the return of Edelman has cut Hogan’s snaps in half.

That answers a mailbag question from this week.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images