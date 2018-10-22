NBA Rumors: Chris Paul’s Wife, Rajon Rondo’s Girlfriend Had ‘Verbal Confrontation’ During Lakers-Rockets

The “fight” between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets on Saturday night wasn’t the only incident at Staples Center.

Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo appeared to spit in the direction of Rockets point guard Chris Paul. Both players got into an altercation and were ejected. Lakers forward Brandon Ingram also was ejected for throwing a punch during the scuffle.

There was action in the stands, too, between Paul’s wife and Rondo’s girlfriend. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the details, citing sources, in a recent column:

“The drama extended beyond the court,” Amick wrote. “A heated Paul told teammates and coaches in the locker room afterward that Rondo’s girlfriend had sparked a verbal confrontation with Chris’ wife in the stands, according to sources.”

The tension between Rondo and Paul apparently goes back several seasons and isn’t likely to subside anytime soon. The NBA suspended Rondo (three games), Paul (two games) and Ingram (four games) for their roles in Saturday’s incident.

The Lakers and Rockets meet again Thursday, Dec. 13.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images