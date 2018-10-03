NHL Rumors: Seattle One Step Closer To Landing NHL Expansion Team

The NHL is on its way to having 32 teams across the league.

While it’s likely still a few years away from Seattle bringing a hockey team to the state, it moved in a positive direction Tuesday night.

“NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the nine-owner executive committee has recommended moving forward with plans to add a team in Seattle, and the final vote to approve the franchise could take place in December,” writes Benjamin Brown of Fox News.

Seattle has the Mariners representing the state in Major League Baseball, but it’s just the only one across the U.S. that doesn’t have a winter sport since the NBA relocated the SuperSonics to Oklahoma City in 2008.

“Seattle’s a place you want to have hockey, and if you have hockey in Seattle, everybody’s going to do better,” Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said, per Brown.

She certainly isn’t wrong as deposits for season tickets had to be halted due to the interest being at an all-time high.

And after not having a winter sports team for the past 10 years, it’s looking likely Seattle fans only will need to wait two more, with Durkan hopeful the NHL team will be ready come the 2020-21 season.

