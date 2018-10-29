Nick Wright Makes Case For 2018 Red Sox Being ‘One Of The Greatest Teams Ever’

Just how good were the 2018 Boston Red Sox?

The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night to secure their fourth title in the last 15 seasons. The triumph capped an amazing season for the Red Sox, who solidified themselves as one of the greatest teams in Major League Baseball history.

Nick Wright made the case Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” while discussing Boston’s World Series victory.

The Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games during the regular season, and then beat the rival New York Yankees (100-62) and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros (103-59) in the American League Division Series and AL Championship Series, respectively, before taking down the back-to-back National League champion Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

It’s hard to envision a more impressive run, especially with the Red Sox winning each of their postseason series against formidable opponents rather handily.

