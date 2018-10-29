Patriots Dressing Two Running Backs, Didn’t Sign Player Off Practice Squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Get ready to see a whole lot of New England Patriots running backs James White and Kenjon Barner on Monday night.

The Patriots are dressing just two running backs in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie Sony Michel was ruled out Sunday night with a knee injury, and the Patriots didn’t sign Kenneth Farrow off their practice squad.

Barner and White received career highs in carries Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. Barner carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards. White had 11 carries for 40 yards. Michel went down with his knee injury early in the second quarter. He returned to practice Saturday.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Barner set a new career high in carries Monday night. It would be surprising if White received more than 11 carries since he’s so involved in the passing game.

Barner has 16 carries for 63 yards on the season. White has 40 carries for 189 yards with a touchdown and 45 catches for 380 yards with six touchdowns. White needs just four carries to set a new season career high.

