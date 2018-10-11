Patriots Injuries: Chris Hogan Didn’t Practice, Sony Michel Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Week 6 status of New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan now is in question after he missed Thursday’s walk-through with a thigh injury.

If Hogan can’t play Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receivers Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman and Cordarrelle Patterson all would have to take on greater roles.

Running back Sony Michel was limited in practice again Thursday. He was spotted riding a stationary bike before Thursday’s session.

The Patriots have three running backs, Michel, James White and Kenjon Barner, on their roster. They also have Kenneth Farrow on their practice squad.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

LIMITED

DT Malcom Brown (knee)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

RB Sony Michel (knee)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

DT Danny Shelton (elbow)

DE John Simon (shoulder)