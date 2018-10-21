Patriots Vs. Bears Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 7 Matchup At Soldier Field

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from chilly Soldier Field in Chicago, where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on the Bears in Week 7 of the NFL season.

The Patriots, who are looking to extend their three-game winning streak, will be extremely shorthanded at the tight end position for this matchup, as Jacob Hollister (hamstring) was ruled out Saturday and Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) reportedly is not expected to play.

That leaves blocking-focused Dwayne Allen as New England’s only available tight end, which likely will result in an uptick in four-wide receiver and/or two-running back sets.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and defensive ends John Simon and Geneo Grissom also have been ruled out for the Patriots, and six others are listed as questionable: wide receivers Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman, running back Sony Michel, cornerback Eric Rowe, defensive tackle Malcom Brown an defensive end Deatrich Wise.

The status of Chicago’s best defensive player also is uncertain, as star pass rusher Khalil Mack is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Starting Bears wideout Allen Robinson — quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s favorite target this season — also is questionable, as is nickel corner Bryce Callahan.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, but be sure to check back here throughout the morning for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images