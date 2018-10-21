Saints Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

Baltimore will play host to a matchup of first-place teams Sunday when the Saints battle the Ravens in Week 7 of the 2018 NFL season.

The Saints sit atop the NFC South at 4-1, while the Ravens are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the top spot in the AFC North. Expect a very competitive, hard-fought game between these two teams with playoff aspirations.

Here’s how and when to watch Saints vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 21, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports