Pedro Martinez Heaps Tons Of Praise On Different Red Sox After They Clinch ALDS

Pedro Martinez is one proud Boston Red Sox alumnus right now.

The Sox knocked off the New York Yankees 4-3 on Tuesday in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, clinching the matchup and moving on to face the Houston Astros.

The Game 4 victory was a hard-fought one. Rick Porcello allowed just one run over five innings, then the bullpen combo of Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Chris Sale (yep, Chris Sale) and Craig Kimbrel closed the door. Kimbrel allowed two runs in the final inning, but escaped the jam to give the Red Sox their first trip to the American League Championship Series in five years.

After the game, Martinez, who has been a studio analyst on TBS during the postseason, took to Twitter to praise multiple Red Sox for their effort in the win.

The @RedSox bullpen deserves a lot of credit for tonight’s win and for doing what they did, including Chris Sale for coming out in relief. #youdiddamage #yeahh — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 10, 2018

Cora had a plan that we didn’t even know. When I saw Barnes going up the bullpen that early I got a bit nervous, but when I saw Chris Sale I was like great!! — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 10, 2018

He later paid a compliment to Porcello in a tweet that came with a video of his analysis of the right hander’s performance, complete with the caption: “Porcello, outstanding 5 innings I love everything you did today for the team!! Congratulations!! You made me proud! # yeahhh # alcsbound # redsox”

Things only are going to get tougher for the Red Sox from here. But for now, there is plenty to be proud of and enjoy before Game 1 of the ALCS takes place Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images