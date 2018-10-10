Rick Porcello Blasts CC Sabathia After Yankees Pitcher Criticizes Angel Hernandez

Rick Porcello is on Angel Hernandez’s side.

It wasn’t the easiest American League Division Series for Major League Baseball umpire after he got three (!) calls overturned at first base in Game 3 of the ALDS between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The mistakes led to intense criticism from Pedro Martinez and Wikipedia poking fun at the 57-year-old.

He was behind the plate for Game 4 on Tuesday and one Yankees pitcher was not happy about some of the calls Hernandez made.

CC Sabathia on Angel Hernandez: “He’s absolutely terrible. He was terrible behind the plate today. He was terrible at first base. It’s amazing how he’s getting jobs umpiring in these playoff games.” — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) October 10, 2018

Although there were some questionable calls, Sox starter Rick Porcello also had to deal with Hernandez. And he didn’t see anything wrong with how he did his job during the game.

The right-hander even offered some advice to New York’s southpaw.

Rick Porcello on Sabathia calling Hernandez 'terrible': Throw the ball over he plate CC. I thought Angel Hernandez called a good game. You have to put the ball over the white part of the plate and then you get strikes called. That's all I 've got to say about that." — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) October 10, 2018

Maybe Sabathia should take Ian Kinsler’s approach and squash any beef he has with Hernandez.

But giving up three runs on five hits while walking two certainly wasn’t on Hernandez in the Red Sox’s 4-3 series-clinching win.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images