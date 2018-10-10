Rick Porcello Blasts CC Sabathia After Yankees Pitcher Criticizes Angel Hernandez

Rick Porcello is on Angel Hernandez’s side.
It wasn’t the easiest American League Division Series for Major League Baseball umpire after he got three (!) calls overturned at first base in Game 3 of the ALDS between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The mistakes led to intense criticism from Pedro Martinez and Wikipedia poking fun at the 57-year-old.
He was behind the plate for Game 4 on Tuesday and one Yankees pitcher was not happy about some of the calls Hernandez made.
Although there were some questionable calls, Sox starter Rick Porcello also had to deal with Hernandez. And he didn’t see anything wrong with how he did his job during the game.
The right-hander even offered some advice to New York’s southpaw.
Maybe Sabathia should take Ian Kinsler’s approach and squash any beef he has with Hernandez.
But giving up three runs on five hits while walking two certainly wasn’t on Hernandez in the Red Sox’s 4-3 series-clinching win.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
