Red Sox Joke About Chris Sale Overcoming ‘Injury’ In World Series Game 1

The Boston Red Sox have received a number of gritty postseason performances over the years.

One that will immediately come to the minds of Red Sox fans is Curt Schilling, who battled through a nasty ankle injury to help the Sox secure a victory in Game 6 of the 2004 American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The performance, and the contest itself, simply is known by many around Boston as “the bloody sock game.”

But if you ask the Red Sox’s official Twitter account, Schilling’s heroics pale in comparison to Chris Sale’s display of courage Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Move over bloody sock. https://t.co/6d0TAMGYm1 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 24, 2018

Sale, of course, had the sports world buzzing when he jokingly identified irritation caused by a belly ring as the source of his recent stomach illness. While the left-hander didn’t dazzle in Game 1 of the World Series, he hung tough through four innings to help the Red Sox notch an 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Who knows, if the Red Sox win the World Series, maybe they’ll gift Sale a championship belly ring as opposed to the usual title band.

