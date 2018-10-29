Red Sox Masterfully Troll Opening Day Haters After Winning World Series

Remember when the Boston Red Sox lost on opening day? You know, when they fell 6-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays after leading 4-0 in the eighth?

Yeah, well, the Red Sox remember it too. Specifically, they remember how fans overreacted to a loss in Game 1 of 162.

Following their World Series triumph Sunday night in Los Angeles, the Red Sox went back and finally replied to all the haters. The results were, in a word, excellent.

Check out these tweets:

Hope we can too! — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Wrong. 108 wins plus a World Series. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Yup and he hit a dinger in Game 5 of the World Series. nbd. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Ugh… Hope we can turn it around! — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Sale deserves to pitch the 9th inning of the World Series. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

On it! — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

It feels good to be World Series Champs! — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

But it was. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Nope. He just won us a World Series. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Thank you for believing in us. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

WRONG. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Stand by that tweet now? — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

This year seemed to work out okay. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Trust us, that was just a taste of what went down in that thread. You can click here to see the carnage in its entirety.

Boston silenced a ton of haters with its dominance of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic. So, have New Englanders finally learned to not get carried away after one game?

Not a chance.

Thumbnail photo via Credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images