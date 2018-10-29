Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Masterfully Troll Opening Day Haters After Winning World Series

by on Mon, Oct 29, 2018 at 4:23PM

Remember when the Boston Red Sox lost on opening day? You know, when they fell 6-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays after leading 4-0 in the eighth?

Yeah, well, the Red Sox remember it too. Specifically, they remember how fans overreacted to a loss in Game 1 of 162.

Following their World Series triumph Sunday night in Los Angeles, the Red Sox went back and finally replied to all the haters. The results were, in a word, excellent.

Check out these tweets:

Trust us, that was just a taste of what went down in that thread. You can click here to see the carnage in its entirety.

Boston silenced a ton of haters with its dominance of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic. So, have New Englanders finally learned to not get carried away after one game?

Not a chance.

