Red Sox’s Steve Pearce Joins Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig With Wild World Series Stat

Red Sox first baseman and 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce did something in the final two games of the Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers that hadn’t been seen in 90 years.

According to Baseball Reference, Pearce became the first player to hit a home run and tally three or more RBIs in back-to-back World Series games since Lou Gehrig in 1928. The only other player to accomplish that feat was Babe Ruth in 1927. Both Ruth and Gehrig did it for the New York Yankees.

That’s pretty impressive company for Pearce, who was named World Series MVP after batting .333 with five runs, eight RBIs, four walks and three home runs in the five-game series versus the Dodgers.

He hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning of Game 4, then increased Boston’s lead with a three-run double in the ninth inning. Pearce belted a two-run homer in the first inning of Game 5 and hit a solo home run in the eighth frame as the Red Sox cruised to a 5-1 championship-clinching victory at Dodger Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images