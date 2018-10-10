Red Sox Perfectly Troll Yankees In Twitter Post Of ALDS Final Out

Well, the New York Yankees got what they wanted.

Since the prospect of the Yankees and Red Sox facing off in the postseason emerged, New York often exclaimed “We Want Boston.”

In Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, the Sox put the finishing touches on the best-of-five set, beating the Yankees 4-3 at Yankee Stadium to clinch the series.

The final out was a sweet connection between Eduardo Nunez getting a ground ball on the run at third base and Steve Pearce laying out on the stretch at first to record the out. And when the Red Sox Twitter account posted the final out and a few moments of the ensuing celebration, they trolled the Yankees and their fans in the caption.

Of course, that’s a two-fold troll job right there.

The #DoDamage hashtag stems from Yankees general manager Brian Cashman claiming earlier in the season that New York was the only team that could do damage against the Red Sox. That became a rallying call for Boston and a fitting term for its postseason mantra.

Suffice to say the Yankees may choose their words a little more carefully next time.

Thumbnail photo via Oct 9, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; The Boston Red Sox celebrate beating the New York Yankees in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports