Red Sox’s Chris Sale Reveals Pretty Bizarre Source Of Stomach Illness

Chris Sale soon will have a chance to add to his jewelry collection as the Boston Red Sox look to earn championship rings with a 2018 World Series title.

Key word: add.

Speaking with the media Saturday, Sale uncovered the source of the stomach illness that caused him to be hospitalized last Sunday and miss his scheduled start in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday. And let’s just say absolutely nobody could have seen this explanation coming from the left-hander.

Chris Sale says he’s feeling better. Asked what caused the stomach illness, he said, “I had irritation from a belly button ring. Constantly taking it in and out caused irritation. Doctors and nurses at MGH were awesome. Things happen. You handle them. And keep moving forward.” — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 20, 2018

Chris Sale said he was hospitalized because of an irritation caused by a belly-button ring. Really, that’s his story and sticking to it for now — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 20, 2018

Wow.

To be fair, we’re not entirely sure if Sale is being serious here. But if he is, the veteran southpaw has to be the first high-profile athlete that’s sustained a belly button ring-induced ailment.

Now in good health, Sale is set to take the mound for the Red Sox on Tuesday in Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park, with or without his belly ring.

