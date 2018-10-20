Red Sox’s Chris Sale Reveals Pretty Bizarre Source Of Stomach Illness

Chris Sale soon will have a chance to add to his jewelry collection as the Boston Red Sox look to earn championship rings with a 2018 World Series title.
Key word: add.
Speaking with the media Saturday, Sale uncovered the source of the stomach illness that caused him to be hospitalized last Sunday and miss his scheduled start in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday. And let’s just say absolutely nobody could have seen this explanation coming from the left-hander.
Wow.
To be fair, we’re not entirely sure if Sale is being serious here. But if he is, the veteran southpaw has to be the first high-profile athlete that’s sustained a belly button ring-induced ailment.
Now in good health, Sale is set to take the mound for the Red Sox on Tuesday in Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park, with or without his belly ring.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports
