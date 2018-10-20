NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Didn’t Travel With Patriots To Chicago

The New England Patriots reportedly likely will be playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears without star tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski didn’t make the trip with his teammates to Chicago, a league source told The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. Gronkowski is “highly unlikely” to play, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McBride added that Gronkowski hasn’t been ruled out yet. The Patriots will rule out players who did not make the trip Saturday at 8 p.m. CT.

Gronkowski was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. The tight end was limited Friday with ankle and back injuries. He was ruled questionable to play as of Friday.

Gronkowski hit injured reserve and missed Super Bowl LI in 2016 with a back injury. He also suffered from back injuries in college. He’s had three back surgeries in his playing career.

The Patriots also have tight ends Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister on their 53-man roster. Gronkowski has 26 catches for 405 yards with one touchdown this season. He has playing time and statistical incentives built into his contract.

