Red Sox’s Eduardo Nunez Re-Signed With Boston For This Great Reason

Eduardo Nunez has his priorities straight.

The Boston Red Sox infielder came up huge Tuesday night at Fenway Park, launching a three-run, game-breaking homer in his team’s 8-4 World Series Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a great moment for a player who saw his 2017 postseason cut short by injuries and battled various ailments throughout the 2018 campaign.

And after the game, Nunez, who re-signed with Boston during the offseason despite a logjam in the infield, opened up about his desire for a World Series championship.

When asked whether Tuesday night’s pinch-hit homer felt like a bit of redemption, Nunez offered this:

“For sure. For sure,” he said. “I was disappointed in myself last year. I was getting injured in the wrong time. And so my teammates lost in the first round; was awful. So I signed back. I told Alex, the only reason I signed back here, because I know we have (Dustin) Pedroia, we have (Xander Bogaerts), was I want to win rings. I never have that experience. I never have a World Series game. I think the best chance is this thing, how I see the team, the players.

“So I come through with a lot of injuries this year with my knee, a lot of issues. But thank God I come through, and we’re here. I’m very excited to have the win today.”

That’ll play.

There’s no debating that Nunez was one of the heroes of Game 1. But the 31-year-old isn’t interested in personal glory.

“You know, that’s weird because I don’t care about being a hero,” Nunez said. “As long as we have the win, that’s all that matters. We are here to win and lose together. Who cares who’s the hero that night. As long as we have a hero, that’s a good feeling because we have the win.”

Nunez and the Red Sox will return to action Wednesday night looking to take a 2-0 lead in the Fall Classic. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images