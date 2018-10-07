Red Sox’s Ryan Brasier Explains Verbal Confrontation With Gary Sanchez

Boston Red Sox fans didn’t have much to cheer about Saturday night.

Ryan Brasier, however, was one of the few bright spots.

The Red Sox reliever pitched a scoreless fifth inning with three strikeouts in Boston’s 6-2 Game 2 loss to the New York Yankees. Brasier’s outing was highlighted by a verbal altercation with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who drew Brasier’s ire after repeatedly stepping out of the batter’s box.

Here’s the heated the moment, in case you missed it:

So, what got the typically even-keeled Brasier so hot?

“It was a heat of the moment thing,” Brasier told WEEI’s John Tomase after the Yankees evened the American League Division Series at a game apiece. “Adrenaline going and crowd was up. I just kind of got, was ready to go. That’s it, just one of those things — just a big moment and I was ready to throw the pitch.

“He stepped out of the box three times in a row and felt like it was time to do it regardless of whether he was ready or not.”

Brasier understandably was fired up after striking out Sanchez. The 31-year-old elected to not stare down the Yankees slugger, though.

“I wasn’t looking at him,” he said. “I was going back to the dugout. If I had to go back out for the next inning I was ready to go.”

Considering how shaky Brasier was in his playoff debut Friday night, his performance in Game 2 should instill confidence in Red Sox manager Alex Cora that he can trust the right-hander in big spots. The Red Sox bullpen, of course, is in desperate need of someone capable of handling high-leverage situations.

The Sox and the Yankees will meet Monday night in Game 3 of the ALDS. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images