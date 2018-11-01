Red Sox’s World Series Win Nearly Made Brock Holt Forget About Playoff Cycle

The Boston Red Sox were locked in throughout the 2018 World Series.

So locked in, in fact, that one Red Sox player nearly forgot his record-setting performance.

During Boston’s championship parade Wednesday, David Price was asked about Brock Holt’s cycle in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. And Holt, who was accompanying the left-hander in the interview, admitted the Fall Classic almost caused him to forget his impressive accomplishment.

"This is why I came to Boston." #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/lnmx60yZbN — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2018

Holt’s cycle in the Red Sox’s 16-run rout of the Yankees marked the first in Major League Baseball playoff history. While Holt surely never will forget that hitting display, we have a feeling Boston’s World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers will occupy more space in his brain.

