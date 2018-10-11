Skip Bayless Explains Why Patriots Will Make Chiefs ‘Fall Back To Earth’

The Kansas City Chiefs are flying high, but one sports pundit believes it won’t last much longer.

The Chiefs arguably have been the best team in the AFC through the first five weeks of the NFL season, and they’ll try to keep it going Sunday night when they visit the New England Patriots for a primetime showdown.

Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Chiefs could make a huge statement with a road win over the Patriots, but Skip Bayless believes the far more likely scenario is that New England hands Kansas City a reality check. Here’s Bayless’ reasoning, as seen during Wednesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1:

"Kansas City will fall back to earth with a thud from that magic carpet."@RealSkipBayless is predicting the Patriots will beat the undefeated Chiefs pic.twitter.com/iiif9RJUmN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 10, 2018

While Patrick Mahomes isn’t a rookie, he’s in the midst of his first season as a starting quarterback, and head coach Bill Belichick typically feasts on inexperienced signal-callers. The Patriots are well aware of the problems that the Chiefs’ offense can present, but New England’s offense has been equally dominant in the past two weeks, which doesn’t bode well for a lackluster Kansas City defense.

Although Patriots-Chiefs is a marquee matchup, we probably shouldn’t put too much stock in the contest given we’re not even at the halfway point of the season. That said, the outcome could give us some idea of who the king of the AFC will be this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports