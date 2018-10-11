Jake DeBrusk Thinks Bruins’ Second Line Needs To ‘Generate More’ During Games

Rick Nash’s absence is being felt on the Boston Bruins’ second line.

The free-agent winger has been battling post-concussion-like symptoms and hasn’t made a decision as to whether he will return to the ice. He meshed well on that second line with David Krejci last season. But since he’s been absent, there’s been some shifts to the top-6.

Jake DeBrusk and Ryan Donato have been playing on either side of Krejci during the B’s last two games. The trio hasn’t gotten it going early in the season, though, as they have combined for just two points.

“I think we just need to generate more. These first three games are a pretty small sample size, but personally, I don’t like the way that things have been going,” DeBrusk told NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “I think it’ a matter of me being better, and all of us working better as a group out there. I think sometimes we’re not trying to make the simple plays, and being too cute here and there.”

The winger has yet to register a point this season. But he is tied for third on the team with six shots on goal, so he’s able to get his stick on the puck and it’s just a matter of finding the back of the net.

DeBrusk and Co. can “generate more” on offense come Thursday when the Bruins welcome the Edmonton Oilers to TD Garden.

