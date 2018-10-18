Umpire Joe West Explains Fan Interference Call In Red Sox-Astros ALCS Game 4

Joe West is a man of few words, especially when his judgment is being called into play.

The veteran crew chief made a controversial call during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros on Wednesday night, when he ruled that a fan interfered with Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts’ ability to rob a home run off the bat of Jose Altuve.

The home run would have tied the game at two in the first inning, but instead, Altuve was called out and the Red Sox escaped the frame and went on to win 8-6 to take a 3-1 series lead.

After the game, West was asked about the call and decision to uphold it after replay, and his response was simple.

“Here’s the whole play,” West said, via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “He hit the ball to right field. He jumped up to try to make a catch. The fan interfered with him over the playing field. That’s why I called spectator interference.”

West then was asked if it was a clear call.

“Yes.”

Don’t question Cowboy Joe West.

