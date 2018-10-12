Usain Bolt Scores Two Goals In Pro Soccer Game; Watch Olympic Legend Strike

Usain Bolt’s soccer career just might be off and, um, running.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist scored two goals Friday during the Central Coast Mariners’ win over Macarthur South West United. The contest was a preseason match between Australian clubs but nevertheless marked Bolt’s first start in a professional soccer game. Nevertheless, he made the most of his opportunity.

The Mariners were winning 1-0 in the 55th minute when Bolt struck. Then he performed his trademark celebration for the first time in his nascent soccer career.

Bolt’s goal impressed Dutch soccer legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡️ That's two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don't think limits! #CCMFC 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0NeIH9i49V — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018

Bolt doubled his tally in the 69th minute with a routine tap-in.

Great movement and finish!

👍💪👌🤙 — Ruud van Nistelrooy (@RvN1776) October 12, 2018

Since retiring as a sprinter in August 2017, Bolt, 32, has pursued his soccer dream.

He had practice stints with clubs in Norway and Germany earlier this year before joining the Mariners in August for an “indefinite” period as a non-contract player.

Bolt will discuss his future with the Marinersw, who will kick off their A-League (Australian first division) regular season next week.

“They’ve seen me training, they’ve seen what I’m capable of and now they need to analyse,” he said Friday after the game, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Matt Bungard.

The soccer world will wait intently to learn whether Bolt has done enough to land a spot on the team.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@CCMariners