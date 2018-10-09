Was Luis Severino Tipping Pitches In Game 3? This Video Suggests He Was

The Boston Red Sox were picking up what Luis Severino was throwing down Monday night.

The Red Sox pounded the New York Yankees ace for six runs en route to a 16-1 victory in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Severino’s performance was so unimpressive that many have wondered whether the right-hander was tipping his pitches.

Such accusations typically fall under the umbrella of overreaction, but perhaps not in this case.

In the second inning of Monday night’s game, TBS cameras caught Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradkley Jr. telling Mookie Betts that Severino was about to throw a fastball. And, lo and behold, Severino threw a 98 mph fastball to Brock Holt, who fouled it away.

(You can click here to watch the clip.)

What makes this clip so convincing is the manner in which Bradley predicts the pitch. It sure looks like he was tracking Severino and knew exactly what the ace was going to throw.

The good news for Severino is that pitch tipping, generally speaking, is easily corrected. Whether he’ll get a chance to redeem himself, of course, remains to be seen.

The Red Sox currently have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with a chance to clinch Tuesday night in Game 4. First pitch at Yankee is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images