Stephen A. Smith Rips Yankees Over ‘Disgraceful’ Game 3 Loss To Red Sox

Stephen A. Smith was all fired up after watching the New York Yankees fall flat on their faces Monday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox cruised to a 16-1 win at Yankee Stadium to take a 2-1 lead in the ALDS. Smith, a huge Yankees fan, obviously wasn’t happy with the result and therefore absolutely destroyed the Bronx Bombers on Tuesday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN.

“They stunk, first of all, that’s what happened!” Smith shouted. “Yankees, stand up! I mean, where the hell were ya’ll? It’s just disgraceful. You’re the New York Yankees — 16-1 in an ALDS game? Game 3, the first game against the Boston Red Sox on your home turf, and you get shellacked like that?”

Smith was especially critical of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who walked by the Red Sox’s clubhouse at Fenway Park on Saturday night blaring Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” and starter Luis Severino, who surrendered six earned runs over three-plus innings Monday night.

It might be just one game, albeit the most lopsided loss in Yankees playoff history, but Smith couldn’t hide his emotion. Nor did he try to after that type of performance from the boys in pinstripes.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK