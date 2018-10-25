Watch 2004 Red Sox Heroes Embrace Dave Roberts, Throw Out First Pitch Prior To Game 2

The Boston Red Sox are using everything at their disposal to secure their fourth World Series title in the last 15 seasons.

After beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 in Game 1 of the World Series, the Red Sox called on their heroes from yesteryear to get the Fenway Park crowd fired up before Game 2.

The Red Sox asked 2004 World Series heroes David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Kevin Millar, Jason Varitek, Alan Embree, Tim Wakefield and Keith Foulke to throw out the first pitch prior to Game 2.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who, of course, was a key member of the 2004 team, gave his former mates some love before they cut the metaphorical ribbon the game.

While Roberts will try to beat his old club in the Fall Classic, he’ll always have a place in the hearts of Red Sox Nation.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images