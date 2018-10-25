Bruins’ David Pastrnak Noticed Senators Had Too Many Men On Ice Before Refs Did

David Pastrnak knows a thing or two about hockey.

The Boston Bruins winger is part of the most dangerous line in the NHL and already has 10 goals through the first nine games of the season. The 22-year-old had a four-point game in Boston’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. But Pastrnak’s most contribution Tuesday might have come when he helped the officials whistle Ottawa for a too many men on the ice penalty.

With the game tied at one in the second period, Pastrnak brought the puck through the neutral zone when he was interrupted by Ottawa’s extra man jumping over the boards. The winger threw up his hands and the referees called a too many men on the ice penalty, prompting a Boston 5-on-3 the Bruins would score twice on.

“I know a couple rules,” Pastrnak said, via NHL.com’s Eric Russo. “I was gonna do a quick breakout and I saw their guy jump on the ice. I knew if I went straight at him, he would either let me go and we would have a quick 3-on-2, or he will have to play me.

“He touched me and you can’t do that when the other guy was already on the ice. I meant to do it, believe or not. It was a good catch by the ref.”

Pastrnak found David Krejci for a goal immediately after the whistle to make it 2-1, and Patrice Bergeron tipped home a wrister from Pastrnak during the second power play to make it 3-1.

