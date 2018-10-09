Watch All Four Of Brock Holt’s Hits In MLB’s First Postseason Cycle

Brock Holt hit his second career cycle Monday night, and he made some big history.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman became the first player ever in Major League Baseball to hit for the cycle in a postseason game. Holt singled and tripled in the fourth, doubled in the eighth and homered in the ninth as the Red Sox dusted the New York Yankees 16-1 in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, taking a 2-1 series lead.

So did you miss the game, or simply want to relive Holt’s offensive onslaught? We’ve got you covered. Check out the video below to watch all four of Holt’s hits in one minute.

What a performance.

Monday marked the 30-year-old’s first postseason appearance this year, and it’s safe to say he made manager Alex Cora look like a genius for calling his number.

