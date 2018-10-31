Watch David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez Hoist World Series Trophies At Red Sox Parade

The Boston Red Sox had members from all four of their World Series-winning teams of this century present at Wednesday’s parade through the streets of Boston to celebrate the franchise’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 Fall Classic.

Red Sox legends David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez were on one of the famous duckboats, and each of them fired up the fans in attendance by proudly hoisting a World Series trophy.

Ortiz won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He also won World Series MVP in 2013. Martinez played a crucial part in Boston’s 2004 team that ended the 86-year curse.

You can bet Ortiz and Martinez will be a part of every Red Sox parade for as long as they live, given their standing as two of the best players in team history.

