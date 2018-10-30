Watch Devin McCourty Seal Patriots’ Win Vs. Bills With 85-Yard Pick Six

The New England Patriots didn’t put on their best showing Monday against the Buffalo Bills, but it was capped in exciting fashion.

With just over six minutes to play and the Pats ahead 18-6, Bills quarterback Derek Anderson tried to throw a pass into the middle of the field. Patriots safety Devin McCourty was a step ahead, however, picking the pass off at the 25-yard line and running it all the way back, burning a few would-be tacklers in the process.

Take a look:

🗣 HOUSE CALL 🗣 Devin McCourty takes an INT back 85 YARDS! #NEvsBUF 📺: ESPN #GoPats pic.twitter.com/cO8BbMW4OA — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2018

The touchdown proved to be the final scoring either side would do for the remainder of the game as New England climbed to 6-2 after eight weeks of action.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images