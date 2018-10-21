Watch Dodgers’ Chris Taylor Makes Unbelievable Catch To Preserve Lead in NLCS Game 7

Postseason baseball always showcases how far players are willing to go with a trip to the World Series on the line.

In the fifth inning of Saturday night’s crucial Game 7 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor made a circus catch in left to preserve a one-run lead.

Goodness gracious.

Taylor’s miraculous inning-ending catch prevented the Brewers from tying the game up and squashed any bit of momentum they had.

The momentum, however, would swing in the Dodgers’ favor swiftly. In the top of the sixth inning, fellow Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig walloped a three-run home run to center field giving the Dodgers a four-run cushion.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images