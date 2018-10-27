Watch Red Sox Take Lead In 13th Inning Of World Series Game 3 On Wild Sequence

Eventually, someone had to score.

Tied at one, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers played into the 13th inning of Game 3 of the World Series, with both teams struggling to manufacture a run against the other’s bullpen.

But that all changed in the top of the 13th.

Brock Holt led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch by Scott Alexander. Eduardo Nunez then hit a dribbler down the first base line that Alexander fielded, but with first baseman Max Muncy charging on contact, Alexander tried to flip to second baseman Chris Taylor to get the out at first. Alexander’s flip was a touch off target, though, bouncing off Taylor’s glove and rolling down the right field line, allowing Holt to trot home to give Boston a 2-1 lead.

BOSTON SCORES IN THE 13TH! Brock Holt scores on an Eduardo Núñez grounder to give Boston the lead in the 13th inning! pic.twitter.com/SxpWlDbuVQ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2018

It’s been a wild night at Dodger Stadium, but the Red Sox now are three outs away from taking a 3-0 series lead in the Fall Classic.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images