Why Jason Whitlock Believes Egos Won’t Be Issue For Celtics This Season

The Celtics are absolutely loaded from top to bottom, but some believe that could be a detriment to Boston as the season progresses.

Head coach Brad Stevens will have his work cut out for him on a nightly basis trying to distribute minutes amongst 10 or 11 players, all of whom likely could be starters on other teams around the league. But if you ask Jason Whitlock, the Celtics’ determination to achieve the ultimate goal will take precedence over everything else.

“I think this group for this year is going to be 1,000 percent bought in,” Whitlock said during Wednesday’s edition of “Speak For Yourself” on FOX Sports 1. “They have a chance to do something very special. I think they’re the one team that’s going to take the regular season very seriously, and then when they get into the postseason, it’s going to be all about making history and taking down this team that’s going for a three-peat. I just don’t see the egos being a problem. Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown — the story’s out on them. Regardless of what their numbers look like, people know these dudes can play. And they will get paid when it’s their time to get paid. I just don’t see the egos being an adversity issue for the Celtics.”

Case in point: the Celtics’ season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward all were cold throughout the game, which prompted reserves like Marcus Morris and Rozier to elevate their games and help lift Boston to victory. The C’s starters had high praise for the team’s bench after the game, while the second unit acknowledged its will to do whatever it takes to win.

It takes to full-team effort to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in mid-June, and it appears this isn’t lost on the Celtics.

