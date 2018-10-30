Why Max Kellerman Believes Bills ‘Exposed’ Patriots — In A Good Way

The New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 25-6 on Monday night at New Era Field.

Cause for concern?

That’s the question ESPN’s “First Take” crew considered Tuesday when discussing the Patriots, who thrived defensively yet looked out of sync at times offensively while beating the Bills by 19 points.

Max Kellerman confirmed when asked whether Buffalo “exposed” New England in the Week 8 showdown — only he meant it as a compliment to the Patriots, who again are legitimate championship contenders after winning five Super Bowl titles over the last 18 seasons.

Stephen A. Smith, meanwhile, doesn’t sound too bullish on the Patriots despite acknowledging their organizational greatness. Because while New England defeated Buffalo rather handily, there’s at least one other AFC team that Smith believes could cause problems for the Patriots down the road.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images